How to keep mums alive through fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lonnie Maggard, a local farmer said it is best to move mums inside overnight as freezing temperatures approach.

“If it drops down into the twenties, my advice is to set them on the inside of the building or into your little garage, and as the temperature warms back up set them outside and they’ll live right on,” he said.

He said mums are a fall favorite and if you keep them out of freezing temperatures overnight, they will last until Thanksgiving.

