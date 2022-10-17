As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs

The start of holiday season is the time to set expectations for the rest of the year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Halloween celebration costs can quickly add up but there are ways to save on expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union offered several ways for you to save money on tricks and treats:

Set expectations with your family: Make plans and a budget so everyone is on the same page.

Be resourceful when pulling together a costume: Reuse old costumes or even host a costume exchange.

Reuse or repurpose: Use old pillowcases for trick-or-treating bags.

Don’t feel pressure to spend more than you budgeted: Most kids will have a ball if they just get to run around the neighborhood.

Halloween is a great time to set you on the right path for the rest of the year and the rest of the upcoming holidays.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
All proceeds from the business's grand opening were to benefit the Floyd County Community...
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs