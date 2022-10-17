Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge

Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official.

John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge.

MORE

His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.

Tilley is set to be in court again on October 28 for his arraignment hearing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
All proceeds from the business's grand opening were to benefit the Floyd County Community...
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
State leaders and advocates gathered in Frankfort on Monday to mark October as being Domestic...
State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say