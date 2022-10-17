Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight, record lows possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A frigid start to the work week is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking record low temperatures and possibly a snow flurry or two.

Monday Forecast

A stray shower or two is possible, especially early on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. We will start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph at times.

A Freeze Warning (purple color) will go into effect at midnight and last until 10 a.m. Tuesday for much of the region.

Dickenson, Buchanan, Logan, Mingo, Wayne (W.V.) and Lawrence Counties are included in a Freeze Watch (light blue color).

Alerts (WYMT Weather)

We stay dry tonight under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Protect your pipes, pets and plants. You should also check on anyone that may be without heat.

Wintry Mix Possible

Tuesday looks blustery. We stay partly cloudy with temperatures only topping out in the upper-40s.

Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times. We could also see an isolated shower or snow flurry.

Will it be a big deal? No, but it will be something to watch.

Again, lows will be frigid in the upper-20s.

Warming Trend

Temperatures start to warm by midweek and beyond. We stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-50s by Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows dip into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Dry weather looks to continue into Friday. Highs top out in the mid-60s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

The Weekend

For now... the weekend is looking pretty good!

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy on both days.

Temperatures look to top out in the lower-70s, and overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

