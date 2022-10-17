Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop.

Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances.

“It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant to be a vacation for a weekend, and trying to put a kid through school that way and trying to create a life that way. I’m just feeling stuck in the middle.”

Every night, Michelle Reed and her son are reliving the disaster that destroyed their home.

“I lost everything. He lost everything, and all the stability we’ve ever known. I don’t know how you recover from that truly,” she said.

Making things worse, their heater has been broken, so the camper gets really cold overnight.

“(The) night before last, we spent the entire night with no heat working, and it’s just not possible to continue living this way,” Reed said.

The trailers do not have a ramp, making it harder for Reed’s cousin, who has to move in a wheelchair, to get access into her trailer.

“I’m having to handle an eight foot ramp this wide to put it inside my car and inside the door, for her to slide across it to go get her treatments,” she said.

When it comes to accommodations, they are struggling to find help.

“To be honest, I feel like I have to go out there and fight tooth and nail for it,” she said.

Reed says while they are blessed to have a camper, they hope more help will be on the way soon.

