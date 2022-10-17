Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

