County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents.

“It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at once all of a sudden right as we’re pivoting toward the general election we had finished the primary the famous pillow guy up in Minnesota he was behind a lot of this,” said Adams.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been raising concerns about election fraud since the 2020 presidential election. In a video shared on social media last month, Lindell addressed Adams directly.

“Mr. Mike Adams, shame on you,” said Lindell.

He later called on the people of Kentucky. “Let the citizens of Kentucky tell their secretary of state. I want them to bombard his office with requests,” said Lindell.

People are requesting cast vote records, a document showing the selections a voter makes on a ballot.

Adams says the high demand of requests has made the job of county clerks across the state more stressful, causing many to step away from the position.

“This year we’ve lost nine that really tells you how bad the morale has been this year and that’s not even counting the ones that are retiring this year. Then, we’re looking at about 23 total,” said Adams.

So far this year, the state has lost more than triple the number of clerks lost during the pandemic.

“In 2020, which was hugely stressful on all of us involved in running elections, our county clerks asked to pivot on a dime and totally redo our election system on short notice, even with all of that stress, we only lost two of our county clerks, ” said Adams.

Despite the setbacks, Adams says the state is ready for election day.

“Our clerks are in a position now to pivot toward the general election and ensure a good election in November,” said Adams.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.