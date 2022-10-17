Coldest air in awhile works in this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine has broken back out this afternoon as high pressure is working in...and it is leading to much, much colder air on the way in this week!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Some very cold air is moving in our direction as we head into tonight. Partly to mostly clear skies and calm winds will descend upon us tonight and that will allow our lows to plummet into the middle and upper 20s tonight. Just about everyone is under a Freeze Warning tonight as our growing season continues to wind up, so make sure you protect those sensitive plants if you can!

Partly cloudy skies also look likely tomorrow, but with a little moisture in the air, I can’t completely rule out squeezing out an early flurry or two! We stay chilly during the day with highs only making it into the upper 40s to near 50º at best. We continue to clear during the day and into the night as lows fall back again into the middle to upper 20s with plenty of frost around.

Midweek and Beyond

The cold sunshine train continues moving on down the tracks as we head through the rest of the work week. Wednesday looks to feature plenty of sunshine with highs only getting into the lower 50s...and mostly clear skies keeping us frosty at night with lows again in the middle to upper 20s.

We’ll try to moderate those temperatures as we make a run toward the back half of the week with high pressure scooting to the east. Sunshine continues through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Highs in the middle 50s by Thursday, back into the 60s Friday, to near 70º by Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows moderate as well, going from the upper 20s Thursday night back to the upper 30s by early next week.

