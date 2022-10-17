CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Mingo Co. Sheriff searching for driver captured passing school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a black SUV that was caught on surveillance video passing a stopped school bus.
The incident happened Monday morning around 7:30 in the Belo area while a student was about to get on the bus.
