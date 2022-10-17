CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Mingo Co. Sheriff searching for driver captured passing school bus

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a black SUV that was caught on surveillance video passing a stopped school bus.

The incident happened Monday morning around 7:30 in the Belo area while a student was about to get on the bus.

