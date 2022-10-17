Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
All proceeds from the business's grand opening were to benefit the Floyd County Community...
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sexual abuse claims
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says