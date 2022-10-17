Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning.

Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek.

First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff.

12 students were on Bus 1894 when the crash happened.

“Parents of these students will be given additional information as it becomes available,” a post read on the Mingo County Board of Education Facebook page.

