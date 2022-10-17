ARH Mountain Student Achiever Noah Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Noah Brown is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Noah is a senior at Belfry High School and has a 4.13 GPA.
He is senior class president, plays varsity football, basketball, and baseball. He is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and UNITE. He also participates
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.