7C Ministries provides chuck wagon cooking to flood victims of Isom, KY

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few months, we have shared the stories of various ministries and even a cowboy who has traveled to the mountains to help people following the historic flood, but one Alabama-based group is a little bit of both of those things.

7C Ministries has set up outside the Isom IGA, feeding flood victims or anyone else in need of a hot meal.

The seven Cs in the name stand for “Crazy Christians Cooking for Christ Cowboy Church Chuck Wagon Ministry.”

The group aims to serve traditional chuck wagon cooking and to spread the word of Jesus in disaster-impacted areas.

”I tell everybody, if you come, we’ll feed you physically,” said 7C Ministries volunteer Joe Lindsey Jr. “If you stand around, while you’re chewing and wiping the grease and all that, I’m gonna feed you spiritually if I get the chance; if it ain’t nothin’ but to tell ya Jesus loves you.”

7C Ministries has been camping outside the Isom IGA since Friday, the 14th, and will be there until Wednesday, the 19th. The organization serves breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and dinner at 4:00 p.m.

