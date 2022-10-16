Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley.

Copley spent the majority of his life serving with the Logan Fire Department and was described by those closest to him as a true hero.

Dozens of people came to Word of Life Church in Logan to say goodbye to Copley one last time.

Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett said Donald was a true hero.

“He spent 30 years serving our city serving the community,” he said. Just one of the best public servants, maybe the best public servant I’ve ever had a chance to work with.”

Family, friends, and those who worked beside him used Saturday to say their final goodbye to Donald.

A man who those closest to him said never wanted to take credit for the work he did and helped thousands of people throughout his life.

It’s important to honor one of our fallen heroes,” Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said. “That doesn’t matter if it’s a police officer or fire department guy. He’s one of our heroes here in Logan County.”

Fire Chief Beckett said Donald impacted so many lives in the community it’s not even possible to keep count.

The family said to see so many firefighters, police officers, and more who came to say goodbye to him means the world.

“Really an honor for me to have known Donald because he is such a good person,” Logan Magistrate David Adkins said. “It will impact our community, and we will feel the loss, but we will do our best to continue to drive on.”

Copley died Wednesday, October 12th at J.W. Memorial in Morgantown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.