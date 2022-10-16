‘They really care about us here,’ staff and patients of EKY residential recovery center discuss life after opening

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Perry County opened its doors in August, but staff were met with a slow start.

“It was kind of slow at first, but now we’re getting them at a fast pace,” said Nikki King who works in Peer Support.

11 women are currently housed at the facility equipped for 16.

“Their treatment plan is real personal to them, real individualized because recovery isn’t something that’s one size fits all,” said King.

Those with the facility say it has a hands-on approach to treatment.

“They’re gonna be doing parenting classes for people who need that, they got anger management, we do a 12 step study, they have peer support groups, literature study, we read out of the NA book,” said facility resident Angel Breeding.

King said for many of the women there, building a recovery community closer to home is crucial.

“That’s a big part of recovery in itself I feel like; to feel like you belong somewhere,” King said.

For residents like Angel Breeding, in two months, they have created a family where they feel they do belong.

“They really care about us here and you can tell by the way they talk to us,” said Breeding. “Even the girls that are clients here all care about each other and that’s really great. It helps me get better to know that people actually care about me and want to help me.”

Beacons of Hope is not ending with a women’s facility. Later this year, they plan to offer a men’s facility, a detox center and a recreation building for those seeking recovery to utilize.

