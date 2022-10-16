Record Cold Set For the New Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cloudy and somewhat rainy day across the mountains, another stretch of dry weather is about to move in and with it comes some bitter cold and gusty winds.

Tonight and Monday

Showers continue in off and on fashion through mid evening before tapering off around midnight or so. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid 40s.

Your Monday will feature predominantly cloudy skies with times of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 50s, and winds will be on the gusty side, blowing up to around 25 miles per hour from the northwest.

Midweek and Beyond

The heart of the cold begins to dive into the mountains on Tuesday as an upper level low pressure system sets up shop just off to our north. A small chance of wintry mix exists Tuesday, and plenty of clouds and gusty winds will be around on Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday. The bigger story though is the arctic cold this system introduces to the region. Lows on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will likely range from the mid to upper 20s. Record low temperatures could be broken on all three days. This will be a very significant cold snap, it’s not very often we see three days in a row of lows in the 20s in Eastern Kentucky in October. Conditions will remain dry though, and highs will range from the mid 40s on Tuesday, to the lower 50s on Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday.

A return to more typical fall weather is expected by the coming weekend, with highs returning to near 70 degrees. Our next chance at decent rain doesn’t look to happen until around next Tuesday, so prepare for another long stretch of dry weather in the mountains.

