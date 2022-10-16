Police searching for vandals who damaged officer memorial

WKYT News at 10:00pm (CW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate and identify a vandal or vandals who damaged a police memorial.

My Old Kentucky Home FOP Lodge 43 has posted a $1,000 REWARD for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The display is for Officer Jason Ellis at the ramp of Exit 34 of BG Parkway. Law enforcement estimate the crime happened sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th.

In a post on Facebook, they say a person or persons removed a metal memorial flag and damaged property. They believe it was a deliberate, calculated theft as the flag was bolted to a metal fastener and anchored into the rock. They say it is yet another blow to Jason’s family and the community as a whole.

FOP Lodge 43 shared the following statement with WKYT:

Learning about the vandalism to Exit 34 and the memorial site for fallen Officer Jason Ellis is very disheartening. It takes a cruel and heartless individual to do such an act. Offering a $1000 reward was the least the Old Kentucky Home FOP Lodge 43 could do to help find the suspect(s) and bring them to Justice. If you have information regarding the incident, please call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.

To learn more about Officer Jason Ellis, click here to see our previous coverage.

Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)
Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)

