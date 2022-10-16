New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history.

“My 7th great grandfather, George Thorpe, in 1620 distilled the first corn whiskey, which is now known as bourbon, in this country,” said owner Billie Turner.

The business is not only celebrating its grand opening, but also giving back to its community.

“It’s not only our grand opening, but it is also a fund-raising event,” said Billie Turner. “All of this money will be donated to the Floyd County Community Foundation crisis fund and will go to the families of the fallen heroes that lost their lives during the incident at Allen.”

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said he is proud to have the business in town and thankful they are giving back to those affected by the tragedy.

“There’s no way we could ever, ever help complete help us people completely heal. Those families are just devastated, but you know, every little bit helps,” said Stapleton. “That’s what it’s all about. They’re opening up a new business and they’re giving back to the community. Well, how much better could it get?”

Officials with the Floyd County Community Foundation are also glad to have the business’s support in helping these families.

“The fact that we have a new business, and they are so interested in trying to help those in our community. Of course, the Turners are, you know, they’re our folks, they’re local folks, and they’re always wanting to give back, and so we’re always excited to see that,” said Floyd County Community Foundation Board Member Missy Allen.

The Turners added that much more is in store for 1620 Distilling Company’s location in Prestonsburg and they plan to distill and bottle their award-winning bourbon in-house and say to check out the business’s Facebook page or website for more information.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Community Engagement Officer Kathy Allen also said there are many ways to help out folks in Floyd County. You can donate to the crisis fund or to flood victims on the foundation’s website.

