Kentucky snaps slump, beats Mississippi State 27-17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A bizarre first half turned into an incredible upset win by the Kentucky Wildcats.

No. 22 Kentucky beat No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 to move up to 5-2 and 2-2 in the SEC.

The Cats and the Dawgs traded field goals in the first half before Kentucky’s defense managed to hold 129 passing yards in the second half.

Will Levis went off for 230 yards and a touchdown despite leaving the game briefly in the third quarter due to injury.

The Wildcats will return to action in two weeks in Knoxville, playing No. 6 Tennessee.

Kentucky-Mississippi State final stats (StatBroadcast)

