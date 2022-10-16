Golden Alert canceled for Breathitt County man

Charles Lee Fugate
Charles Lee Fugate(Breathitt County Emergency Management)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Charles Lee Fugate was found and is safe with his family.

Original Story:

We have a Golden Alert to pass along.

Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night.

Charles Lee Fugate, from Jackson, was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ.

He was seen wearing a camo hat, black hoodie with blue and white striped shirt and blue jeans. He also wears glasses.

Officials said Fugate suffers from Dementia and has no cell phone.

He could possibly be heading to Mt. Sterling and mentioned Dutch Automotive to make a payment.

If you have see him, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 606-666-2424.

