Flood survivors wrestle with trauma while seeking normalcy in Crocketsville

CROCKETSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A newly created community of travel trailers has been set up in Crocketsville after the flood.

The trailers are a symbol of a new start to life for survivors.

“After going from your home that was flooded, to living in a tent, and then coming here, you’re blessed for having that. Then having somebody say ‘Hey, I’m gonna help you,’” flood survivor Jasmine Baker said.

They’re finding normalcy through community and seasonal traditions.

“You got a sense of actually decorating for Halloween, and stuff like that. So, it’s kind of like home a little bit. It gives you a sense of being home, but it’s not, you know,” Baker said.

Even with decorations, the new normal is a constant reminder of what happened on July 28.

“It’s hard whenever you get emotionally attached to something, and then it gets taken away from you,” Baker said.

Many of the survivors gather around campfires, sharing stories and grieving together.

“I’ve been a fireman for almost 14 years, and you give me a burning building, and a halligan and a pick axe. I’ll run into a burning building any time you want me to, but water, that morning I was scared,” flood survivor Josh Miller said.

Would the flood victims return to where they originally lived before the disaster? That is an ongoing debate.

“We can’t control Mother Nature. We don’t know when she’s gonna throw 30 gallons of water per minute, you know,” Miller said.

Some survivors say they are still without a vehicle to use for transportation, which they say makes it harder to get the supplies they need.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.