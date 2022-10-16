Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday.

A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office.

Police said a burglary was reported on Oct. 3 on School Road in New York Section in Cumberland. Police charged nine people for their role in the burglary.

The six people listed below were arrested and charged in that case:

April York, 43, of Cumberland.

Wendy Varner, 46, of Cumberland.

Crystal Jones, 37 of Cumberland.

Edgar White, 41, of Cumberland.

Marlana Lewis, 28, of Cumberland.

Jeremy Creech, 40, of Cumberland.

During the round up, Ventris Browning, 56, and Edward Reese, 35, were arrested due to felony indictments.

Champ Skaggs, 47, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia was arrested as an out-of-state fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s office for “sex offender registration crimes.”

You can see the rest of the people arrested below:

