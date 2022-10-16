Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday.

A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office.

Police said a burglary was reported on Oct. 3 on School Road in New York Section in Cumberland. Police charged nine people for their role in the burglary.

The six people listed below were arrested and charged in that case:

  • April York, 43, of Cumberland.
  • Wendy Varner, 46, of Cumberland.
  • Crystal Jones, 37 of Cumberland.
  • Edgar White, 41, of Cumberland.
  • Marlana Lewis, 28, of Cumberland.
  • Jeremy Creech, 40, of Cumberland.

During the round up, Ventris Browning, 56, and Edward Reese, 35, were arrested due to felony indictments.

Champ Skaggs, 47, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia was arrested as an out-of-state fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s office for “sex offender registration crimes.”

You can see the rest of the people arrested below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. King
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
Peggy Burton
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
Colby Kirk
Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announces resignation
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players

Latest News

Visitation and funeral held for Logan firefighter
Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter
12th Region Girls Soccer Title - West Jessamine vs. Somerset
12th Region Girls Soccer Title - West Jessamine vs. Somerset
Pikeville vs. Russellville
Pikeville vs. Russellville
Charles Lee Fugate
Golden Alert canceled for Breathitt County man