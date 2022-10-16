Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is back in in the Top 20 of the Coaches Poll with a win over Mississippi State.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Cincinnati
- Illinois
- Texas
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane
Tennessee is up to No. 4 with a historic win over Alabama, with the Tide now at No. 6.
Mississippi State dropped to No. 24 after losing in Lexington.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.