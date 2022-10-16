Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is back in in the Top 20 of the Coaches Poll with a win over Mississippi State.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU Oregon UCLA Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Kentucky Cincinnati Illinois Texas North Carolina NC State Mississippi State Tulane

Tennessee is up to No. 4 with a historic win over Alabama, with the Tide now at No. 6.

Mississippi State dropped to No. 24 after losing in Lexington.

