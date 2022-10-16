Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win

Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Associated Press)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is back in in the Top 20 of the Coaches Poll with a win over Mississippi State.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Tennessee
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. Oregon
  10. UCLA
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Kentucky
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Illinois
  21. Texas
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

Tennessee is up to No. 4 with a historic win over Alabama, with the Tide now at No. 6.

Mississippi State dropped to No. 24 after losing in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

