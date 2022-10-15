‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday

‘We’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves’ : Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
‘We’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves’ : Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more.

Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said the support from people across Appalachia is astonishing. Something most people from the region who identify as LGBTQ Plus could have never dreamed of even just ten years ago.

“This is our home, so we’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves and be open about who we are here at home,” she said. “For a lot of us growing up, this is something we never expected to happen for us, and now we’re joined in, like you said, a few thousand people coming out to celebrate us as well. It’s heartwarming.”

Pikeville Pride featured several guest speakers as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. King
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
Peggy Burton
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
Colby Kirk
Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announces resignation
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players

Latest News

Okotoberfest in Hazard
Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
WYMT First Alert Weather
Scattered showers for your Sunday
Cruising with Cruisers Car Show
2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg