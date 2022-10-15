Waverly Hills Sanatorium owners, Historical Society come to an agreement amid legal battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the Mattingly Family have come to an agreement on how to run the haunted sanatorium.

Charlie and Tina Mattingly own the Waverly Hills Sanatorium but have been leasing it to the Waverly Hills Historical Society.

For the past year, the two groups have been involved in a lawsuit because the Historical Society alleged the Mattinglys weren’t letting them run it properly.

The lawsuit claimed the Mattinglys were selling the historical society’s equipment and making changes to the property.

In a statement, the two groups said they have now come to an agreement to resolve all their disputes. There will be a new singular team combining the historical society and the Mattingly family.

More details will be announced. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is still open for its regular tours.

Below is the full statement.

“The Waverly Hills Historical Society and Charlie Mattingly have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes. Ultimately, all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills Sanatorium, and they agree that a collaboration is the best course of action so that future generations will be able to enjoy and learn from its history, building, and grounds.

As we finalize the details of this new singular team, which we will announce over the next few weeks as we both complete the logistical details, we do want it to be known that the Mattingly Family will remain involved with the WHHS. The WHHS is creating a permanent Mattingly Family Board Seat to ensure its founder’s vision and legacy at Waverly Hills Sanatorium is continued indefinitely. The WHHS and the Mattingly Family look forward to working together in this new way, and they jointly invite the public to become involved with Waverly Hills Sanatorium, whether it be through volunteering, touring the facility, or donating to the preservation efforts.”

