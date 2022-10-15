WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Russellville vs. Pikeville - October 15, 2022

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a Saturday Special for the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as our crew heads to Somerset for a neutral site showdown.

It’s a rematch of the 2021 1A State Championship game as the Russellville Panthers square-off against the Pikeville Panthers at William Clark Field

Pikeville beat Russellville 30-27 last December, capturing their sixth state title in school history.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 (check with your cable provider for the channel number in your area). You can also catch the game on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

