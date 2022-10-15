Scores from Week 9 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.
THURSDAY
North Laurel 35, Whitley County 19
FRIDAY
Breathitt County 49, Morgan County 0
Corbin 63, Lincoln County 0
Estill County 15, Garrard County 7
Harlan 54, Lynn Camp 8
Hazard 25, Sayre 21
Johnson Central 43, Harlan County 0
Lawrence County 35, Belfry 21
Leslie County 43, Knott Central 7
Lexington Christian 43, Somerset 0
Martin County 48, West Carter 0
Paintsville 42, Betsy Layne 20
Pike Central 13, Magoffin County 12
Prestonsburg 51, Bath County 8
Pulaski County 35, Bell County 29
Shelby Valley 62, East Ridge 20
Southwestern 49, South Laurel 0
Thomas Walker (VA) 45, Phelps 14
Wayne County 67, Knox Central 38
Williamsburg 42, Pineville 0
