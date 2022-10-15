Scores from Week 9 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.

THURSDAY

North Laurel 35, Whitley County 19

FRIDAY

Breathitt County 49, Morgan County 0

Corbin 63, Lincoln County 0

Estill County 15, Garrard County 7

Harlan 54, Lynn Camp 8

Hazard 25, Sayre 21

Johnson Central 43, Harlan County 0

Lawrence County 35, Belfry 21

Leslie County 43, Knott Central 7

Lexington Christian 43, Somerset 0

Martin County 48, West Carter 0

Paintsville 42, Betsy Layne 20

Pike Central 13, Magoffin County 12

Prestonsburg 51, Bath County 8

Pulaski County 35, Bell County 29

Shelby Valley 62, East Ridge 20

Southwestern 49, South Laurel 0

Thomas Walker (VA) 45, Phelps 14

Wayne County 67, Knox Central 38

Williamsburg 42, Pineville 0

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.