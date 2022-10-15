Scattered showers for your Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front crossing the mountains is bringing a few showers to the region tonight and more in the way of cloud cover, but in its wake more widespread and cooler temperatures are on the way.

Sunday Forecast: Your Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with a decent shot of scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. The day is not looking like a washout, but you will want those umbrellas coming out of your Sunday morning services or if you have any plans to be out and about in the afternoon or evening. Lows will be in the upper 40s with highs on Sunday in the upper 60s.

Workweek Forecast:

The new workweek will start off on a cloudy note across the mountains as we will continue to see a strong flow from the northwest. This will keep the clouds around and the temperatures cool, with highs in the mid 50s on Monday after seeing lows in the mid 40s. A big chill is heading our way as we move into the middle of next week. An unusually strong blast of cold air will dive into the Ohio River Valley and bring our temperatures way below normal for several days. In fact record lows could potentially fall on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 20s for all three mornings and highs will struggle only into the 40s and lower 50s. Be ready to deal with the unusually cold weather and make sure those heaters are in top working order. Temperatures should start to climb closer to normal by the end of the week and next weekend.

