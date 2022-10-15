Kentucky opens up basketball seasons with sellout Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball seasons kicked off with Big Blue Madness.

Rupp Arena welcomed a sellout crowd to watch the men’s and women’s basketball teams scrimmage and compete in contests.

Alumni of the men’s team, including Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Tyler Ulis, Kevin Knox, Bam Adebayo and more came back to Lexington.

The mountains’ own Blair Green won the women’s three-point contest, joined by freshman Cassidy Rowe on the court.

Kentucky men’s basketball will host Missouri Western state for an exhibition on October 30. The women’s team will host Pikeville on November 2 for an exhibition.

