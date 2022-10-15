Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the guest speakers at Pikeville Pride this year was US Senate Candidate Charles Booker.

Booker took the stage Saturday afternoon to address the people who came out and spoke about recent events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and his background, growing up in Louisville.

We caught up with Booker after he addressed the crowd.

“My commitment, by expanding the majority, we can pass a lot of legislation immediately. We can codify Roe, we can protect the right to vote, we can make sure investments are coming to communities that have been ignored,” he said. “Just like right here, and I’m committed to that because that’s my life story.”

Booker added it is important to cast your ballot on November 8, regardless who you vote for.

