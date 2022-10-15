Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard

Okotoberfest in Hazard
Okotoberfest in Hazard(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard.

Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks in the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.

”It’s been a lot of fun. It’s great for the community, the economic impact here is usually great. Last year we had Sundy Best here and this place was jam packed. So it’s great to be able to do that for our region and our people,” he said.

The festivities will continue until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. King
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
Peggy Burton
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
Colby Kirk
Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announces resignation
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players

Latest News

‘We’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves’ : Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
WYMT First Alert Weather
Scattered showers for your Sunday
Cruising with Cruisers Car Show
2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg