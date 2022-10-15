Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard.

Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks in the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.

”It’s been a lot of fun. It’s great for the community, the economic impact here is usually great. Last year we had Sundy Best here and this place was jam packed. So it’s great to be able to do that for our region and our people,” he said.

The festivities will continue until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

