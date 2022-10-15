2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Vehicles representing decades of evolution took over Whitesburg today.

“This is mine and my Papaw’s ‘66 C-10,” participant Addy Scott said pointing at their award-winning red truck.

Some of the vehicles are generational projects, others are representations of perseverance.

“The flood got into the garage but didn’t get on this side of the garage, it got on the other side of the garage,” participant Jerry Fields said standing by his car that was surrounded by flood water but not submerged.

Old trooper cars sat in the spotlight at the event, all in a line of history.

“My favorite is probably the ‘78 Ford, it’s blue and white, just an old color scheme, it’s pretty iconic and that’s probably one of my favorites that we have,” Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Matt Gayheart said.

Whether the first car at the top of the hill or last sitting towards the bottom, each one brings smiles to the owners.

“It’s my baby. I’ve done a bunch of work to it that you can’t tell because it’s all suspension work,” participant Sophie Skeens said.

All of the proceeds from the event go towards the Kentucky State Police Post 13′s “Shop with a Trooper” fund for Kids at Christmas.

“Year after year that is 100% funded by donations, so without them those types of events wouldn’t be possible, so we really appreciate them engaging and participating in events like today,” Gayheart said.

