Woman hit by semi-truck on I-75, in critical condition

Kentucky State Police was called to I-75 southbound, around mile marker 34 in Laurel County.
Kentucky State Police was called to I-75 southbound, around mile marker 34 in Laurel County.(WKYT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a semi-truck Thursday night on I-75.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers said it happened around mile marker 34 in Laurel County shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The woman was flown to UK Hospital. Her identity was not released.

Officials said they did not know why the woman was on the interstate.

The investigation will continue.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

