Woman hit by semi-truck on I-75, in critical condition

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a semi-truck Thursday night on I-75.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers said it happened around mile marker 34 in Laurel County shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The woman was flown to UK Hospital. Her identity was not released.

Officials said they did not know why the woman was on the interstate.

The investigation will continue.

