UK Healthcare celebrates 60 years of Healthcare at UK Healthcare symposium

UK Healthcare is celebrating 60 years of serving the bluegrass. The hospital started back in...
UK Healthcare is celebrating 60 years of serving the bluegrass. The hospital started back in 1962 and has grown since then.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Healthcare is celebrating 60 years of serving the state.

The hospital started back in 1962 and has grown since.

Friday morning, UK alumni and former staff members attended a symposium on the future of medicine.

That future involves more access and easier access for patients. Dr. Mark Newman, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs, says that is probably the most significant emphasis for UK Healthcare as they look to innovate over the next 60 years.

“It’s an opportunity for us to look back and see all the great things that we’ve done, but it’s also an opportunity to be futuristic,” Newman said.

Dr. Newman was one of three speakers at Friday’s event. He says one focus for the future is making health care more accessible.

“It’s nice to be good, but if the patient can’t get to you, you can’t provide that care. That’s what we have to do. We have to make that easier to occur,” Newman said.

“We want to continue to enhance access to make it easier for people to get to us. We want to work together across the state to increase the healthcare workforce so that it’s easier. And we want to, again, make it easier for people to get great healthcare all over the state,”

Dr. Newman was also joined by the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, and the founder and chair of Exponential Medicine, Dr. Daniel Kraft, as speakers this morning.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Video on social media reportedly shows employee cursing at students
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
Money
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
Peggy Burton
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

Latest News

Perry County Flood Latest - October 14, 2022
Perry County Flood Latest - October 14, 2022
One person is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in the Town of Woodruff.
Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck
Believers Music Festival
2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan
Hailey Newman's new single "Enjoy the View" will be released on October 28.
EKY country artist to donate proceeds from new single to flood relief
40-year-old Eric Wallen was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022
Monticello man arrested on multiple drug charges