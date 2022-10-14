Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11.

In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.

The deputy noted Eversole appeared to be nervous and moving around before being asked to get out of his vehicle.

As he was getting out, he laid a loaded M & P Smith and Wesson pistol in the driver’s seat.

Eversole was determined to be a convicted felon.

With the help of Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge and Sergeant Jeff Hill, a search was conducted.

During the search, they found a black bag under a back seat containing a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, digital scales, brass knuckles and ammunition.

Fentanyl pills were also found in the center console.

Eversole was arrested and is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

He is charged with multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no insurance and no registration plates.

