Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter

David D. King
David D. King(Knox County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation.

Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.

The body was later identified as 32-year-old Justin C. Musgrove of Stearns.

Musgrove was reported missing by the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office on September 11.

After an investigation, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Detectives arrested 52-year-old David D. King of Pine Knot.

King was charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation will continue.

