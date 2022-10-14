Reports: 5-star center commits to Kentucky

Kentucky Basketball
Kentucky Basketball(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just minutes before the 2022 edition of Big Blue Madness, the Wildcats have gotten a big commitment for next year’s class.

Kentucky Sports Radio reports that five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, a 7′1″ center out of Roselle, N.J. has committed to the University of Kentucky. Bradshaw joins a highly ranked class include guards Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and North Laurel’s own Reed Sheppard

Bradshaw picked the Cats over Louisville and the NBA G-League Ignite.

