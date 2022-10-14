People in Perry County still living in tents nearly three months after flood

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still people living with inadequate housing throughout Eastern Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.

Some are still living in tents or trailers and many tells us they don’t know how they are going to recover.

One man in the Rowdy community of Perry County told us that he does not know what he is going to do. His home was destroyed and he’s living in a trailer in his front yard, with most of what he owns in tents.

All along KY-476 in Breathitt and Perry Counties, there are homes damaged or destroyed by floodwaters. There are concrete slabs where homes were washed away and haven’t been rebuilt. There are tents where people are staying because they don’t want to leave their property or their pets.

This is also where Brian and Becky Gibson live. Their home was washed away...they have another trailer, but now they’re stuck with the need for a septic system that they can’t afford. For the past two months, their home as been Buckhorn State Resort Park. About 28 people are still living there.

“FEMA helped us out some.,” the couple told us. “We were able to purchase another mobile home but we still need an electric pole and a septic tank and I have no clue where we are going to that help from.”

We have reached out to state lawmakers, housing officials, and someone with a relief organization and they all said housing is a big concern, with one person even calling it a humanitarian crisis.

