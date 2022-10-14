NWS: Elevated wildfire risk across Eastern Kentucky on Friday

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said much of Eastern Kentucky will see an increased risk of fire danger on Friday.

The increased fire danger is due to breezy winds, low relative humidity and drier-than-normal fuels.

“Any fires that start could spread out of control,” NWS officials said.

Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department said outdoor burning is not recommended.

