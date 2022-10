LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty early, but the Jaguars clinched the third spot in the district.

After going into halftime down 19-0, North Laurel scored 35 unanswered points to beat Whitley County 35-19.

The Jaguars will play at Henry County next week. The Colonels will play South Laurel next week for a playoff berth.

