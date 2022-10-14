Monticello man arrested on multiple drug charges

40-year-old Eric Wallen was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022
40-year-old Eric Wallen was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Monticello was arrested Friday and charged with multiple drug offenses after selling drugs to two undercover sheriff’s deputies.

Friday morning, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office bought approximately 3.5 grams of suspected meth from 40-year-old Eric Wallen at a house on Missionary Lane in Monticello. They wound up buying approximately 3.5 grams of suspected meth and were immediately able to get a search warrant.

Within two hours, deputies searched the house and found six plastic baggies with approximately 15 more grams of meth, one-and-a-half tablets of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and more than $240 in cash.

Wallen is charged with two counts of meth trafficking, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

