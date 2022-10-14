Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announces resignation

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday.

“I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role,” Kirk said.

Kirk also plans to withdraw from the November General Election.

He will serve as Judge-Executive until October 28 at 4:00 p.m.

“Over the next two weeks, I will do all I can to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. I recognize that life for me as an elected official has come to an end. And as I return to the obscurity of private life, I look forward to doing what I can to support those who step into this leadership role,” Kirk added.

Kirk was sworn-in as Martin County Judge-Executive in January 2022. He replaced interim Judge-Executive Victor Slone.

The next Martin County Judge-Executive will be the fourth since 2021.

A news release from One East Kentucky said Colby Kirk was selected as the new President/CEO. He will take over October 31.

“After an extensive search, we found a local leader who possesses the unique skills and experience to succeed in this challenging position,” said Mark Gooch, Board Chairman of One East Kentucky and President & CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. “Colby is a smart, strategic leader who has demonstrated his commitment to East Kentucky on a personal and professional level. He is also a strong collaborator who can unite public officials and private businesses within our region and help us advance our mission of bringing new jobs to East Kentucky. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Kirk will replace Chuck Sexton, who served as President/CEO since 2015.

“This is an exciting time to step into the leadership role of such an impactful organization,” said Kirk. “One East Kentucky is working to tackle our region’s most pressing need, recruiting new and diverse job opportunities. I look forward to building on the momentum Chuck Sexton created in this role and further strengthening the ties between our local businesses, government and nonprofit leaders, so we can work together to create new opportunities for East Kentucky’s future.”

