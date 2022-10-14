Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating after a large semi truck hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County.

Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 just after 10:40 Thursday night.

The initial investigation indicates that 49-year-old Luis Gurdarrama-Fernandez of Illinois was driving the truck when he hit 22-year-old Billi J. McVay, who was walking in the roadway. McVay was flown to UK Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.