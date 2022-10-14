Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new study warns the oral anti-viral COVID treatment Paxlovid can negatively interact with common heart medications. The review paper says interactions between Paxlovid and certain blood thinners can cause an increased risk of bleeding.

When combined with some cholesterol medications such as statins, it can be toxic to the liver. Interactions with certain blood pressure medications could cause low blood pressure, flushing and swelling.

Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen says it’s important to talk with your doctor about your medications before taking Paxlovid.

“Remind them that you’re on a statins or a blood thinner or an anti platelet aggregate. Or any kind of heart medication because it can aggravate and work against you,” said Allen.

Allen says the elderly may find themselves taking Paxlovid as treatment for COVID due to its success rate with those who are older.

