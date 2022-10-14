Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

Peggy Burton
Peggy Burton
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning.

Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68.

She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds.

She was last seen in the Collins Gibson Road area driving a silver 2011 Kia Soul with license plate number BEP-668.

If you see her, you are asked to call Clay County Dispatch at 606-592-8411.

