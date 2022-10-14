Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night.

Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.

Deputies concluded that this started as an altercation between the two.

They were flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where the son has been treated and released. The father remains in the hospital, in stable condition after surgery.

Neither man’s identity has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.

