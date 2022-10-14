Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.(Source: MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night.

Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.

Deputies concluded that this started as an altercation between the two.

They were flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where the son has been treated and released. The father remains in the hospital, in stable condition after surgery.

Neither man’s identity has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Video on social media reportedly shows employee cursing at students
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
Money
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
Peggy Burton
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

Latest News

Perry County Flooding Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Flooding Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Believers Music Fest in Harlan - 6:00 p.m.
Believers Music Fest in Harlan - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Flood Latest - October 14, 2022
Perry County Flood Latest - October 14, 2022
Mountain News Top Stories at 6:00 p.m. - October 14, 2022