EKY country artist to donate proceeds from new single to flood relief

Hailey Newman's new single "Enjoy the View" will be released on October 28.
Hailey Newman's new single "Enjoy the View" will be released on October 28.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - An up and coming country artist born in Eastern Kentucky has announced that 100% of the proceeds from her next single will go toward flood relief efforts.

Hailey Newman, from a small town outside Prestonsburg, will be releasing her new single “Enjoy the View” on October 28 on all digital music platforms. She says 100% of the proceeds through the end of the year will go toward the Blue Grass Foundation’s Kentucky Rising Fund,

“With the news of the devastating hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico, what happened here in Eastern Kentucky understandably isn’t in the news anymore,” said Newman in a Friday afternoon news release. “But that doesn’t mean that people all around me here aren’t still struggling to put their lives back together. I see it every day, and this is one way I can help.”

To find out how you can donate to flood relief funds as well, you can click here.

