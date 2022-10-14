Christian Appalachian Project announces 2022 Champions of Appalachia

(WYMT) - The Christian Appalachian Project has announced its Champions of Appalachia award recipients for 2022.

The foundation named Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Thomas Vierheller, Ph.D., as well as Southland Christian Church as this year’s recipients.

The Champions of Appalachia award recognizes people and organizations that have a long-term positive impact on the lives of people in the region.

“We are proud to honor this year’s Champions of Appalachia and highlight their dedication in serving the region,” said CAP President and CEO Guy Adams. “Their tireless efforts have shown the impact that can be made when we have the opportunity to come together for one cause, and that is transforming the lives of people in Appalachia.”

Vierheller has taught biology at BSCTC for more than 30 years and was involved in the establishment of the East Kentucky Science Center. He was also instrumental in establishing an educational walking trail and a community garden in the area.

“I want to emphasize that whether it is the garden, the outreach programs, the science center, even my role teaching biology at the college and beyond, all of them have been made possible by partnerships,” Vierheller said. “While I am being recognized with this award, these efforts were about different groups coming together for the same purpose.”

Southland Christian Church has had volunteers provide more than 7,000 hours of service in the CAP’s programs since April 2021, especially during the spring 2021 and summer 2022 floods.

“We are appreciative of this award, but we are more appreciative for Christian Appalachian Project,” said Mark Perraut, missions pastor for the church. “We are grateful for all they do and the opportunities that they’ve given us to come alongside and help.”

The award is underwritten by NetGain Technologies, LLC.

