Breezy with some showers on the way back this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous but slightly cool day across the mountains on this Friday afternoon as we await another frontal boundary pushing into the region later this weekend...that’s the one that will set up much colder weather throughout the region. Ahead of it, we’re watching gusty winds out of the southwest keeping us milder throughout the day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Definitely a night for the hoodie, blanket, and/or coat at the ballfield tonight as mostly clear skies will once again allow temperatures to dip big time, down into the upper 40s for an overnight low. That may not sound cold, but we will have occasional gusts up to 20 mph tonight. That, combined with low relative humidity, is combining for high fire danger tonight.

That will lead to a mostly to partly sunny start to our Saturday as we see sunshine early...but an increase in clouds as we head through the day as moisture makes its way back into the region. Highs will be milder as we stay mostly dry for the daylight hours. Clouds increase as our front gets closer overnight, with even a few showers possible heading through the overnight. Lows are only down into the middle 60s.

Into the New Week and Beyond

Finishing up the weekend on Sunday sees scattered showers off and on, especially during the morning and afternoon hours. The clouds and showers as this front passes through will keep us slightly cooler during the daytime hours. Daytime highs stay in the middle to upper 60s. As we start to clear out Sunday night, we’ll start the descent back into a more fall to even winterlike pattern with lows back into the middle 40s...and they’re only heading down from here.

A shower could linger into the early hours of Monday, but the big story will be the cooler temperatures. Cooler, drier Canadian high pressure filters in, bringing us very cold readings. I’m talking highs Monday only in the lower 60s...with sunshine. We’re back down into the lower 30s overnight! That’s close to freeze territory yet again! More of the same, if not cooler for daytime highs through the middle of the week...I’m talking the 50s with some spots possibly not making it out of the 40s! Below average indeed!

