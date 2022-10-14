Beautiful Friday ahead, watching weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to Friday, but the forecast looks fantastic by this afternoon. However, we are tracking some weekend rain chances.

Friday and Friday Night

The weather looks fantastic to close out the work week. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will be comfortable in the mid-and-upper-60s. You may also notice a breezy southwest wind. We could see gusts up to 20 mph at times. Get outside and enjoy!

The weather stays quiet into Friday night. We remain dry, but clouds will increase across the region. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. You may need a light sweater or jacket if you plan to go to any high school football games.

The Weekend

Rain chances look to return by this weekend.

Models are trending drier on Saturday, but I still think isolated showers will be possible. Will it rain everywhere on Saturday? No, but some of you may need the umbrella at times. High temperatures will be warmer in the mid-and-lower-70s.

An isolated shower or two is possible into Saturday night, but it will not rain everywhere. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Sunday is looking soggy across the region. Showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Be sure to pack the rain gear if you have any plans on Sunday. Highs will be cooler in the mid-60s.

Big Cooldown Next Week

The big story next week looks to be a major cooldown.

An isolated shower or two is possible early on Monday, but we do start to dry out and clear out by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid-50s. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Chilly temperatures continue on Tuesday. We look to stay in the upper-40s all day under a mostly sunny sky. A hard freeze is possible by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with lows falling into the upper-20s.

The forecast does not change much by Wednesday. We stay dry, mostly sunny and cold. Again, highs only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Lows look to fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

